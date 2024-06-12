Thomas (hamstring) is expected to serve as the designated hitter for the Diamondbacks' entry in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Thomas has been running the bases and will be on the field Wednesday at Chase Field to take batting practice and perform outfield work before heading to the ACL. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo reiterated a statement made earlier that Thomas may not need as many games as teammate Geraldo Perdomo, who had a seven-game (16 plate appearances) rehab assignment before his return from a knee injury Tuesday.