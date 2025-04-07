Now Playing

Thomas is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Orioles on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thomas started in the Diamondbacks' last two games and went 3-for-8 with a triple and two RBI, but he'll begin Monday's contest in the dugout. Jake McCarthy will get the start in center field and bat eighth against Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin.

