Thomas is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup against the Orioles on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Thomas started in the Diamondbacks' last two games and went 3-for-8 with a triple and two RBI, but he'll begin Monday's contest in the dugout. Jake McCarthy will get the start in center field and bat eighth against Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Poaching starts from McCarthy•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Three hits in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Draws start Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: On bench against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Logs hit in spring opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Makes pre-swing adjustments•