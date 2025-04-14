Thomas entered Sunday's game as a defensive replacement and went 1-for-1 with two RBI and a stolen base in a 5-2 win over Milwaukee.

Thomas' two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Diamondbacks insurance. He's been an effective hitter early on with 10 RBI through 11 games. Thomas' career high in RBI is 39, which he accomplished in 2022 (113 games) and 2023 (125 games).