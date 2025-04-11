Thomas is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
The Brewers will send out left-hander Jose Quintana to make his season debut Friday, so the D-backs will keep the left-handed bat of Thomas on the bench. Jake McCarthy will fill in as Arizona's center fielder and bat eighth.
