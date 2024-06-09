Thomas (hamstring) ran the bases with cleats on Saturday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Thomas endured a setback during the recovery from a left hamstring strain in late May and after being shut down from running, resumed running the bases Saturday. He's expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, but manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that he won't need many games before being activated considering how many at-bats he's taken while on the IL.