Thomas will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and is hoping to rejoin the Diamondbacks on June 25 for the start of a six-game home stand, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Thomas started a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League and homered in his first game. He'll have his rehab transferred to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, where he'll remain while the Diamondbacks go on a six-game road trip.
