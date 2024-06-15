Thomas (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a home run for the Diamondbacks' entry in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday.

Thomas opened a rehab assignment as the DH and received three plate appearances as the leadoff hitter before being removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He did not play Friday. Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Thomas will likely move to Triple-A Reno to continue his rehab, and he could potentially return at some point this coming week.