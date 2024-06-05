Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that the hope is Thomas (hamstring) will be ready to resume a rehab assignment next week, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thomas had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in early May following a setback with his left hamstring. He's progressed nicely more recently, however, and is almost ready for game action. Lovullo noted Wednesday that Thomas' rehab assignment might not take long because the outfielder has taken so many at-bats while sidelined.