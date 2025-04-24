Thomas went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.

Thomas has given the Diamondbacks a competent bat at the end of the order and is slashing .279/.338/.393 with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI, three steals and nine runs scored over 68 plate appearances. His offense had been a question mark over his first three seasons in the majors, as Thomas has never hit higher than .231, but his consistency thus far may have made the team more comfortable in its decision to demote Jake McCarthy to Triple-A Reno. With McCarthy off the roster, Thomas becomes the primary starter in center field. If he improves against left-handers, Thomas could be an everyday player.