Thomas is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
With Chris Sale starting on the bump for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Thomas will grab a seat on the bench while Jorge Barrosa starts in center field and bats ninth.
