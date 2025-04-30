Thomas is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Mets.
It's the second straight day out of the lineup for the left-handed-hitting Thomas, as the Mets started a lefty Tuesday and will use a southpaw bulk reliever Wednesday. The Diamondbacks are going with Jorge Barrosa in center field and in the No. 8 spot in the batting order.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting out versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Producing offensively•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Provides insurance in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Multiple hits in win•