Thomas is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Mets.

It's the second straight day out of the lineup for the left-handed-hitting Thomas, as the Mets started a lefty Tuesday and will use a southpaw bulk reliever Wednesday. The Diamondbacks are going with Jorge Barrosa in center field and in the No. 8 spot in the batting order.

