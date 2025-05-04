Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
The left-handed-hitting Thomas will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Phillies send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill. The Diamondbacks will replace Thomas in center field with a right-handed bat in Garrett Hampson.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In lineup against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Absent from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting out versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Producing offensively•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Provides insurance in win•