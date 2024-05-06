Thomas (hamstring) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Thomas, who played in the field Saturday and DH on Friday, has appeared in the three consecutive games. He hit safely in all three and driven in five runs. If there are no setbacks, he's expected to meet up with the Diamondbacks in Cincinnati for a three-game series beginning Tuesday, according to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. The Reds have right-hander Frankie Montas scheduled to throw Tuesday, so the lefty-hitting Thomas could be in the lineup for the series opener.