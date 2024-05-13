Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Thomas received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his left hamstring, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thomas was expected to return from the 10-day injured list week after making three minor-league rehab appearances, but he suffered a setback in his recovery from the strained left hamstring and was sent in for an MRI. After receiving multiple medical opinions on the MRI, Thomas was recommended for the PRP injection to address the swelling in the lower part of his hamstring. He'll likely rest for the next several days while he waits for the shot to take full effect before he resumes baseball activities.