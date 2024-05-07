Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Thomas is headed back to Phoenix to be reevaluated after feeling renewed discomfort in his left hamstring while on a rehab assignment, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thomas had appeared poised to be activated from the 10-day injured list soon, but now his status is cloudy again following a setback. He first injured the hamstring back on March 31 and had played four rehab games with Triple-A Reno. More clarity on Thomas' situation should be available later this week.