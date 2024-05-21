Thomas (hamstring) will require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to returning from the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Thomas had been on the verge of returning earlier this month but felt something in his injured left hamstring after a rehab game at Triple-A Reno on May 5. He has since received a platelet-rich plasma injection and is ramping up his activity again, as he recently ran in a pool and took live at-bats. Thomas made 13 plate appearances over three games during his first rehab assignment, which may be a barometer for how much time the outfielder needs on a second rehab stint.