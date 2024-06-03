Share Video

Thomas (hamstring) is continuing a running progression and could advance to running bases later in the week, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Thomas has not yet been cleared to see live at-bats on a rehab assignment, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Once he gets the green light to run the bases, a minor-league rehab stint shouldn't be far behind.

