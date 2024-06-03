Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Thomas (hamstring) isn't on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though Lovullo noted that Thomas is trending in a right direction in his recovery from a left hamstring strain, the center fielder isn't yet at a point in his rehab regimen where he's ready for game action. Thomas has been on the 10-day injured list since April 1 with the hamstring issue, so he'll likely need to play in at least a handful of rehab games at some point down the road before Arizona activates him. He doesn't look like he'll be a realistic option for the Diamondbacks outfield until the second half of June.