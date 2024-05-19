Share Video

Thomas (hamstring) took five at-bats at the Diamondbacks training facility Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

This was Thomas' first activity of any kind after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Monday. The outfielder was on a glide path to be activated; however, Thomas suffered a setback in the days leading up to a potential activation. The next step is for Thomas to be cleared for full baseball activity.

