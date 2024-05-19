Thomas (hamstring) took five at-bats at the Diamondbacks training facility Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
This was Thomas' first activity of any kind after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection Monday. The outfielder was on a glide path to be activated; however, Thomas suffered a setback in the days leading up to a potential activation. The next step is for Thomas to be cleared for full baseball activity.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives injection for hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Seeking opinions on MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Status uncertain following setback•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: In line for return this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Set for rehab assignment Friday•