Adams (forearm) was reinstated from Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list April 11 and has struck out four batters while allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks across his two appearances.

Adams opened the campaign on Reno's IL while he finished up his recovery from the surgery he underwent in August to repair his right flexor tendon. The 31-year-old righty has shown flashes out excellence at the MLB level in the past, but he'll likely need to turn in several quality appearances out of the Reno bullpen before Arizona considers promoting him.