Walston has a locker in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Diamondbacks haven't officially announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Marlins, and Walston having a spot in Arizona's locker room is a good indication that he may get the nod to start the final game of the series. The 22-year-old southpaw allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings during his MLB debut May 1, and he has since posted a 4.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across three appearances since being sent back down to Triple-A.