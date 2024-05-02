Walston allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Walston, a starter at Triple-A Reno who made his major-league debut Wednesday, was recalled earlier in the day following Tuesday's surprise bullpen effort that left the club in need of a fresh arm. His length was needed immediately, as starter Jordan Montgomery was ambushed by the Dodgers early. Walston navigated around a walk and two hits over three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the seventh inning. That's when the left-hander's shaky command -- three walks including one with the bases loaded -- caught up to him.