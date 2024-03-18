The Diamondbacks optioned Walston to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Walston was dispatched to minor-league camp along with right-handers Slade Cecconi and Corbin Martin after all three pitchers fell short in their bids for spots on Arizona's Opening Day roster. Unlike Cecconi and Martin, Walston has yet to make his MLB debut, but the Diamondbacks saw enough potential in him to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this winter and add him to their 40-man roster. The 22-year-old southpaw will be returning to Reno, where he posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 149.1 innings while pitching mostly in hitter-friendly venues in the Pacific Coast League.