Walston was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

It was a brief stint for Walston, who was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He threw for 3.2 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five. The move corresponds with Arizona acquiring right-hander Matt Bowman from the Twins on Thursday, while Merrill Kelly (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL.