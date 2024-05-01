Walston was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Walston didn't make the cut for Arizona's Opening Day roster, but he will get a chance to play with the team after five years in the minors. The lefty pitcher has logged a 4.79 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 20.2 innings in five games played with the Reno Aces so far this year. The 22-year-old will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game and could work in long relief since he's pitched out of Reno's rotation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Protected from Rule 5 Draft•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Getting crushed in Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Makes jump to Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Moves to High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Blake Walston: Gets taxi squad nod•