Walston has a 7.12 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB through 36.2 innings (eight starts) for Double-A Amarillo.
After Walston dominated in High-A to open the year, there was reason to expect more than this following his promotion in early May. The southpaw has given up 53 hits, including seven home runs, across those 36.2 frames since his promotion. That said, he's still a few days shy of his 21st birthday, and Walston struggled some after being promoted to High-A last year before coming back stronger in 2022, so he may just need some adjustment time.