Triple-A Reno placed Alexander on the 7-day injured list April 14 with a broken right thumb, Michael McDermott of SI.com reports.

Alexander sustained the injury in an April 13 game, when he was hit by a pitch in the bill of the helmet before the ball ricocheted into his thumb. The shortstop is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks with the broken thumb. The injury is a tough break for the 23-year-old, who was making a strong early case for a promotion to the big leagues by submitting a 1.410 OPS and 8:6 BB:K through his first nine games with Reno.