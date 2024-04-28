Alexander went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and run scored in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Seattle.

Alexander walked with two outs in the eighth inning and came around to score Arizona's lone run on Jake McCarthy's triple. The rookie shortstop has hit safely in six of the last seven contests, going 9-for-24 with six extra-base hits, nine RBI and four runs. Alexander's bat has played well, but defense could cost him opportunities. He ranks last among shortstops with minus-7 outs above average and minus-5 runs prevented.