Alexander batted leadoff and went 0-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Alexander served as the leadoff batter for the first time, as manager Torey Lovullo recently tweaked the top of the order. Primary leadoff batter Ketel Marte has been moved to third in the order. Alexander has been adept at getting on base, posting a .406 OBP over 69 plate appearances.