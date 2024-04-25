Alexander started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Alexander returned to the lineup after missing two games due to a hamstring. He was moved up to second in the order, as a couple of Arizona regulars were getting a breather. Alexander also committed his fourth throwing error of the season (minus-7 outs above average), although the fielding issues haven't impacted his playing time or offense. Alexander is hitting .316/.371/.915 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over 62 plate appearances.