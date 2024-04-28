Alexander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Alexander has gone 9-for-24 with five doubles, a homer, nine RBI and four runs over his past seven games, but he'll head to the bench Sunday. Kevin Newman will start at shortstop in the series finale at Seattle.
