Alexander went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

Batting out of the two-hole versus Nestor Cortes on Tuesday, Alexander got the scoring started, driving in Ketel Marte with a base hit in the second inning. He'd proceed to steal second, his first major-league stolen base, before coming around to score on a Eugenio Suarez single. The 24-year-old Alexander has been solid off the bench to start his rookie campaign, going 4-for-10 with a pair of RBI. He slashed .291/.408/.457 with eight home runs and two stolen bases in 73 games with Triple-A Reno last year.