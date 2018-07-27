Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save against Cubs
Boxberger (1-4) blew his fifth save of the season Thursday with a three-run meltdown against the Cubs.
The usually reliable closer entered the game with a two-run lead but his leadoff walk to Ben Zobrist was a sign of things to come. He served up a home run to David Bote to tie things up and Anthony Rizzo blasted a 453-foot bomb to walk things off at Wrigley. Thursday marked Boxberger's first blown save since June 22, a span of 12 appearances.
