Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Walks twice Tuesday

Drury went 0-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Astros.

With primary second baseman Daniel Descalso struggling to produce in August, manager Torey Lovullo decided to deploy Drury in the lineup instead against the right-handed Brad Peacock. It wasn't an overwhelming performance from Drury, but he at least excelled in working the count Tuesday, seeing 19 pitches on the evening. Drury will likely need a few more solid showings before emerging as the preferred option in the timeshare at the keystone.

