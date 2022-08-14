Walker went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, a run and four RBI in a 7-4 victory over Colorado on Sunday.

Walker opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, connected on a 460-foot three run home run in the third, singled in the fifth and doubled again in the ninth for his first four-hit game of the season. The outburst comes on the heels of reaching base four times Tuesday, as the 31-year-old is 10-for-21 with three walks across his last six games. The long ball was Walker's 27th and pulls him into a tie with Anthony Rizzo for eighth most in MLB.