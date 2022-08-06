Varsho went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over Colorado.

Varsho's fourth-inning homer was his 15th of the season and gave him 50 RBI through 96 games. The young outfielder/catcher has smoldered since the All-Star break, batting .300/.417/.575 with three home runs, five RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored over 12 contests.