Rodriguez signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Rodriguez blocked a trade during the season that would have sent him to the Dodgers. Roughly four months later, his journey to the NL West has come to fruition as he joins the reigning National League-champion Diamondbacks. Rodriguez put up career-bests with a 3.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 152.2 innings in 2023, and he joins Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly to form one of the more formidable three-headed monsters in the majors. The deal also includes a vesting option for 2028 that would increase the total value to $100 million if Rodriguez pitches at least 150 innings in 2027.