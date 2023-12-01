Morales signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Nov. 19.
Morales saw some brief action in the majors in 2022 but spent all of 2023 in the minors, holding a 6.75 ERA at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 24-year-old has a big arm but struggles mightily to throw strikes.
More News
-
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Remains in Philly's organization•
-
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Cedes 40-man spot to Kimbrel•
-
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Moves back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Summoned from Double-A•
-
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Drops to Double-A•