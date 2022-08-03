The Phillies optioned Morales to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to David Robertson, who is expected to take over as the Phillies' closer after being acquired from the Cubs on Tuesday. The Phillies called up Morales from the minors Tuesday to give the team an extra arm for its bullpen game against Atlanta, and he ended up covering two innings in relief. Morales was charged with four earned runs on two hits and two walks in the Phillies' 13-1 loss.
