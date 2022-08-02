The Phillies recalled Morales from Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Morales will be up with the big club for the second time this season after he struck out three over three innings while allowing one unearned run on no hits and four walks between his previous two appearances. The Phillies seem to have pulled the plug on developing Morales as a starter, as he's worked exclusively as a reliever between stops at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A this season while covering no more than 2.2 innings in any of his appearances. He'll provide the Phillies with an extra right-handed arm in what's expected to be a bullpen day in Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
