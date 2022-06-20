Morales was demoted to Double-A Reading on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Morales made his big-league debut in mid-May after opening the season with a 0.55 ERA in 16.1 innings at the Double-A level. After making a pair of major-league appearances, he was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he stumbled to a 9.00 ERA and an awful 29.3 percent walk rate. He'll try to find the zone again back in Reading.
