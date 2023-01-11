The Phillies outrighted Morales to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Heading into the 2022 season, Morales was regarded as one of the Phillies' better pitching prospects, but his stock plummeted after he was unable to build on his impressive start to the campaign at Double-A Reading. Upon moving up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Morales was tagged to the tune of a 9.58 ERA and 2.57 WHIP in 20.2 innings, despite pitching out of the bullpen in all 22 of his appearances. After passing through waivers, the 23-year-old will stick in the Philadelphia organization, but he'll face a tougher path to the big leagues now that he's no longer a member of the 40-man roster.
