Perdomo (knee) has started to take live at-bats, hit in the cages and field ground balls, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Perdomo, who's putting in five-to-seven hours per day while rehabbing at Salt River Fields, expressed optimism that he'll return by the end of the month. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is not ready to put a timeline on the shortstop's return, but acknowledged Perdomo looks good executing the work he's currently doing. Next up, per the manager, is getting spikes on Perdomo's feet and having him run, cut, make turns and the agility to start and stop.