The Diamondbacks placed Perdomo (knee) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
As expected, Perdomo was deactivated after Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reported earlier Sunday that the shortstop was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Perdomo will need surgery and is expected to miss at least one month, with a firmer target date set to come into focus once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Arizona selected Kevin Newman's contract from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move to add depth to the middle infield in the interim, but rookie Blaze Alexander may be the top candidate to replace Perdomo as the Diamondbacks' everyday shortstop.
