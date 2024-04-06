Perdomo (knee) isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Perdomo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to a knee injury and reported still feeling discomfort during agility drills Friday. He's slated to receive an MRI on Saturday, and the results will reveal more about his status going forward. In the meantime, Blaze Alexander will pick up another start at shortstop and bat ninth.