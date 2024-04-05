Perdomo (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Perdomo was diagnosed with right knee discomfort after exiting Wednesday's matchup with the Yankees, and he's still banged up after Thursday's scheduled off day. Jace Peterson will start at shortstop Friday against Atlanta righty Spencer Strider.
