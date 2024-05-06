Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that he believes Perdomo (knee) will start hitting this week, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Perdomo has already started some baseball activity, including fielding grounders and throwing. A rehab assignment for the shortstop should follow his return to the batting cages, but a timeline for his return to MLB has not yet been established.
