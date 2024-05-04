Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Perdomo (knee) has been fielding live ground balls and has also resumed throwing, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Perdomo still has yet to resume hitting, as the Diamondbacks are going to take a cautious approach with his rehab just three weeks removed from knee surgery. The 24-year-old infielder remains without a definite return timeline, but Lovullo noted he is encouraged by the progress Perdomo has made so far.