Perdomo was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros after being struck in the head by a line drive, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After starting the top of the third inning with a single, teammate Ketel Marte hit a 93-mph liner that Perdomo was unable to avoid. The 26-year-old shortstop was called out for runner's interference and was able to leave the field under his own power, but he was replaced defensively for the bottom half of the frame. Perdomo is likely being evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.