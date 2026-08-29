Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 10-6 win over the Giants.

Perdomo logged a steal for the second game in a row. He's batting .361 (13-for-36) over his last 10 games, though just two of those hits have gone for extra bases. The shortstop is batting .254 with a .737 OPS, 19 steals, nine home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, 18 doubles and six triples over 131 contests this season. While he's been nowhere near his 20-homer, .851 OPS performance from last year, he continues to occupy a starting role thanks to his strong ability to get on base.